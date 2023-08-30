Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Obsessed with tax cuts, gov't lost both fiscal health and growth (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth on record for next year (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth on record for next year (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Budget paradigm' shifts from growth rate to population (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't cuts budget spending by 23 tln won to tighten belt further (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth on record for next year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth on record for next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth in nearly 20 years for 2024 (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea seeks tighter budget for next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth in nearly 20 years for 2024 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea seeks slowest budget growth on record for next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't tightens the country's purse strings (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea slams brakes on budget growth (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to tighten belt further to improve fiscal health (Korea Times)
