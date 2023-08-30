Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 25/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 26/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 24/22 Rain 70

Daejeon 24/22 Rain 70

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 70

Gangneung 26/23 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/22 Rain 90

Gwangju 25/23 Rain 60

Jeju 28/26 Rain 80

Daegu 27/24 Rain 90

Busan 30/26 Rain 90

