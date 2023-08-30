Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 30, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Sunny 60
Incheon 25/22 Sunny 60
Suwon 26/21 Rain 60
Cheongju 24/22 Rain 70
Daejeon 24/22 Rain 70
Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 70
Gangneung 26/23 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/22 Rain 90
Gwangju 25/23 Rain 60
Jeju 28/26 Rain 80
Daegu 27/24 Rain 90
Busan 30/26 Rain 90
(END)
