KT appoints new chief after months of leadership vacuum
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator in South Korea, on Wednesday appointed its new chief executive, ending months of leadership vacuum.
The company said its shareholders approved the appointment of Kim Young-shub, former CEO of IT service provider LG CNS Co., as its new leader.
Earlier this month, KT's board tapped Kim as the new CEO of the company, whose leadership has remained vacant since March, when its former CEO Ku Hyeon-mo stepped down from the top job after failing to win shareholders' approval for his second term.
Since then, KT has suffered an unprecedented leadership vacuum for months as the state-run National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT, refused to endorse subsequent CEO nominees and directors.
