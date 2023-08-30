'Smugglers' becomes highest-grossing summer blockbuster with over 5 mln admissions
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Director Ryoo Seung-wan's crime action thriller "Smugglers" has topped 5 million admissions, becoming the highest-grossing blockbuster released this summer, industry data said Wednesday.
"Smugglers" surpassed the milestone on the 36th day since it hit local screens on July 26, according to the data compiled by the Korean Film Council.
It is the fourth movie that has attracted over 5 million moviegoers this year, including Korean action comedy "The Roundup" (10.68 million), Pixar's animation "Elemental" (7.05 million) and Japanese animation "Suzume" (5.54 million).
Among the four highly-anticipated big-budget Korean films, "Smugglers" posted the best performance, followed by Korean disaster thriller "Concrete Utopia," which had drawn 3.37 million admissions since its release on Aug. 9.
Two other Korean films released this summer posted relatively lackluster performances.
Director Kim Seong-hoon's buddy action comedy "Ransomed" and director Kim Yong-hwa's sci-fi film "The Moon" garnered a cumulative 1.05 million admissions and 510,000 admissions, respectively.
Set in the 1970s in a peaceful seaside village, "Smugglers" revolves around two female divers, played by Kim Hye-soo and Yum Jung-ah, who are unexpectedly tangled up in a high-stakes smuggling scheme.
Its intriguing crime plot, dynamic action scenes and good ensemble of veteran actresses received positive reviews from audiences and critics.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
S. Korea, China in talks to arrange summit next month
-
Father arrested for killing teenage children in Gimhae
-
(2nd LD) Yoon pledges to stick to sound fiscal policy, slams predecessor for reckless spending