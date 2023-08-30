Samsung, LG Electronics to focus on eco-friendly, sustainable living at IFA 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have been gearing up for IFA 2023, set to open in Berlin later this week, to showcase their high-tech consumer products with a focus on sustainability.

The annual IFA, which will open Friday and run until Tuesday, is Europe's oldest and biggest consumer appliance trade show. Since 1924, the tech fair has served as the platform for innovative product launches, including Europe's first car radio and color TV.

This year, the IFA is expected to bring more attention to environmentally friendly products that not only save energy but also make people's lives easier and more convenient, at a time when European countries have vied to secure sustainable and more affordable energy amid the protracted Russia-Ukraine war.



The photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows its energy-efficient home appliances. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung and LG, at the forefront of making home gadgets that use less energy and leave less of an environmental footprint, said they will present a variety of the latest home appliances with top-rated energy efficiency at the upcoming tech event.

LG will showcase its LG Smart Cottage, a prefabricated home that can be easily built at any desired location. The company said the home's replaceable module parts are made with low-carbon steel materials produced by South Korean steel giant POSCO.

It comes with LG's household products that are connected with each other through the home automation LG ThinQ application, which has features to reduce energy consumption.

The two-story, studio-style house is also fitted with the company's smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies, and solar panels on the roof.

"LG aims to redefine residential living by seamlessly integrating its energy solutions, appliances and services into a space that lets people live life their own way," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's appliance and air solution division.

The tech firm will also unveil a variety of the latest kitchen, laundry and living products, including a new washer and dryer pair with artificial-intelligence optimization and top-rated energy efficiency, which "reduce power consumption, running costs and environmental impact."



The photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the LG Smart Cottage, set to be unveiled at IFA 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In 2021, the European Commission unveiled the "Fit for 55" plan, calling on its member states to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

Following the breakout of the Russia-Ukraine war, the commission announced the REPower Plan last year to transform Europe's energy system, end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and tackle the climate crisis "through energy savings, diversification of energy supplies, and accelerated roll-out of renewable energy."

Samsung said it set up a zone inside the show's venue, the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds, where people can experience the SmartThings home automation system to connect and control home appliances.

Users can minimize energy use by activating the application's AI Energy mode. On top of that, SmartThings Energy now provides information on carbon intensity, the amount of carbon emissions generated by consuming one kilowatt-hour of electricity, Samsung said.

In June, the South Korean tech giant signed a partnership with SolarEdge, a residential solar and storage solutions provider based in Israel, to better optimize energy consumption and reduce energy bills. Samsung has been working with various other global solar energy companies, including Hanwha Qcells; the Niestetal, Germany-based SMA Solar Technology; and the Singapore-headquartered Maxeon Solar Technology.

Samsung sees high growth potential for its innovative eco heating system (EHS), especially in the European market. Revenue of the heat pump system is forecast to jump 97 percent in August from a year ago, according to the company.



The photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the new BESPOKE AI Washer & Dryer Combo with Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology, set to unveiled at IFA 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

