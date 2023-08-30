Gov't asks prosecution to probe 375 people in renewable energy corruption during Moon administration

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The government has requested the prosecution to investigate an additional 375 people for their alleged involvement in illegal activities related to renewable energy projects during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, including the installation of solar panels, officials said Wednesday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office, earlier revealed the findings of a nationwide investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the allocation of subsidies as part of the promotion of renewable energy, a key agenda item during the Moon administration.

The investigation found an additional 1,937 cases, implicating 375 people who allegedly used different tax invoices to secure illicit loans and evade taxes, the office said.

In total, the additional investigations have exposed 3,828 irregularities, involving an estimated 901 people over the entire five-year period of the previous administration. The cases have been handed over to the prosecution for further investigation.

Previously, the government announced government funds amounting to 68 billion won (US$52 million) were illegally or wrongfully utilized in renewable energy projects.

The government has since established a task force to recover unlawfully extended loans by collaborating with financial authorities and addressing other instances of misappropriated funds.

"A total of 30.8 billion won of government funds have been successfully recovered," the office said, adding that it represents nearly 45.4 percent of the total misused funds.



This undated image, provided by the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office, shows solar panels.

