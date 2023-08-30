Amorepacific to officially launch Aestura in Japan this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Corp. will officially launch its medical beauty brand Aestura in Japan this week for the first time in a foreign country, company officials said Wednesday.
Aestura will start selling its flagship line, A-cica 365, at 12 shops of Japan's biggest beauty platform, @COSME, on Friday, according to the officials.
Launched in 2015, Aestura is a basic skin care brand developed with Amorepacific's derma-cosmetic technology.
Amorepacific will also open a special pop-up store at @COSME's Tokyo branch from Sept. 13-26 in celebration of the brand's official launch.
After launching in Japan, Amorepacific said Aestura plans to break into other Asia-Pacific countries next year, including Vietnam and Thailand.
The cosmetics giant currently operates many of its popular brands in Japan, including Innisfree, Etude and Hera.
