Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific to officially launch Aestura in Japan this week

All News 11:04 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Corp. will officially launch its medical beauty brand Aestura in Japan this week for the first time in a foreign country, company officials said Wednesday.

Aestura will start selling its flagship line, A-cica 365, at 12 shops of Japan's biggest beauty platform, @COSME, on Friday, according to the officials.

Launched in 2015, Aestura is a basic skin care brand developed with Amorepacific's derma-cosmetic technology.

Amorepacific will also open a special pop-up store at @COSME's Tokyo branch from Sept. 13-26 in celebration of the brand's official launch.

After launching in Japan, Amorepacific said Aestura plans to break into other Asia-Pacific countries next year, including Vietnam and Thailand.

The cosmetics giant currently operates many of its popular brands in Japan, including Innisfree, Etude and Hera.

A photo of Amorepacific Corp.'s derma-cosmetics brand Aestura's products provided by the company on Aug. 30, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A photo of Amorepacific Corp.'s derma-cosmetics brand Aestura's products provided by the company on Aug. 30, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Aestura #Amorepacific #Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!