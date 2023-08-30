Banks' household lending rate down in July
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Banks' household loan rate fell in July as the central bank has taken a breather in its rate hike campaign amid easing inflation and an economic slowdown, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Banks' household lending rate applied to new loans last month stood at 5.11 percent on average, down from 5.17 percent a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Earlier this month, the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the fifth straight time as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.
This marked the fifth straight time that the BOK has stood pat following rate freezes in February, April, May and July. The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.
Banks' lending rates have been soaring as the BOK delivered the seven consecutive hikes.
The rate banks charged for deposits also fell to 3.68 percent in July from 3.69 percent the previous month.
The spread on banks' lending and deposit rates narrowed to 1.43 percent, down 0.05 percentage point over the cited period.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
-
S. Korea, China in talks to arrange summit next month
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(2nd LD) Yoon pledges to stick to sound fiscal policy, slams predecessor for reckless spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House