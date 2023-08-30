Gov't likely to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday next week

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The government is likely to designate Oct. 2 a temporary holiday during next week's Cabinet meeting, creating a six-day extended break starting with the Chuseok holiday, an official said Wednesday.

This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, which means the temporary holiday will be a bridge to Oct. 3 National Foundation Day, another public holiday.

Next week's Cabinet meeting will be held Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Once the designation passes, President Yoon Suk Yeol will likely approve it immediately.

"The ruling party has recommended the designation of a temporary holiday and we are actively considering it," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "It looks appropriate to finalize it next week."

The ruling People Power Party reportedly made the recommendation based on political considerations, as the extended holiday could help boost domestic consumption and revive the economy.

