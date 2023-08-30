Seoul shares extend gains late Wed. morning

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Wednesday morning following gains on Wall Street, amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its tightening campaign.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.05 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,574.21 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7 percent.

The latest U.S. economic data, including decreased job openings and weakened consumer confidence, has raised hopes for a pause in rate hikes, raising chances that the Fed will begin to cut rates in the first half of 2024, analysts said.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged in September.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 174 billion won (US$130 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 175 billion won.

In Seoul, tech, auto and energy stocks led gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 2.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 1.1 percent and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.5 percent.

Among decliners, leading shipping firm HMM fell 2 percent, Hybe, the K-pop company behind such groups as BTS and NewJeans, declined 1 percent and the country's biggest discount store chain E-Mart Inc. shed 1.1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,320.65 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.

