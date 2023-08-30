School violence records to be reflected in university admissions from 2026

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Students with a history of school violence will have their disciplinary records reflected when applying for university admission beginning in the 2026 academic year, the university policy recommendation council said Wednesday.

The measure was part of the university admission guidelines for students with records of school bullying, unveiled jointly by the Korean Council for University Education and the education ministry to root out violence among students.

It is also in line with a set of anti-school violence measures approved during a government meeting in April presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after the presidential office canceled the appointment of a new national investigation chief following revelations about his son's school bullying.

Under the guidelines, universities are required to take into account disciplinary actions given to applicants for school violence when screening them for admission beginning in the 2026 academic year.

The measure is applicable to nearly all types of university admission screening, including the regular admission process focusing on the annual state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test, although each university will be left to decide for themselves how the measure will be applied to their admission screening.

Under the guidelines, universities can go as far as disqualifying students with school violence records from applying for certain types of the admissions process or marking down applicants with such histories in the admissions screening process in accordance with the severity of their school violence.



This Nov. 27, 2022, file photo shows students waiting for an admission test at a university in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

