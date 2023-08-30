Defense minister set to visit Poland for talks on arms cooperation
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is set to depart for Poland on Wednesday for talks on bilateral defense cooperation and an expansion of arms exports, the defense ministry said.
During the four-day visit, Lee will meet his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, to discuss ways to deepen their strategic partnership in the field of defense and boost arms cooperation, according to the ministry.
Lee is also set to examine ongoing preparations by South Korean firms taking part in the 31st International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO, set to kick off next week, and hold talks with businesses on expanding arms exports.
The ministry said Lee's visit would help expand defense and arms exports to Poland.
