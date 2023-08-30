S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said, as part of the allies' annual joint military drills.
During the drills, FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea flew together with U.S. F-16 fighters to escort the B-1B aircraft above the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry. It did not clarify the number of B-1B aircraft deployed here.
The joint air drills took place after North Korea's attempt to launch its Chollima-1 rocket, carrying what it claimed to be a military spy satellite, was unsuccessful last week, its second failure this year.
The drills displayed "extended deterrence in action" and a "robust combined defense posture" by deploying "U.S. strategic assets for the recent launch of North Korea's claimed space launch vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
With the U.S. deploying its strategic bombers to the joint drills with South Korea, the allies have showcased their deterrent capabilities while demonstrating their combat readiness.
The joint military drills are set to end Thursday.
