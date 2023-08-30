Woman found dead with man after calling police hotline
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police said Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in their 40s whose bodies were found at an apartment in northern Seoul earlier this week.
The bodies were found by the woman's family at her apartment in the Mia-dong district at 8:55 p.m. Monday, police said.
Police said they suspect foul play as the woman's hands were tied with duct tape and her face showed signs of assault. Traces of charcoal burning were also found inside the house.
The woman called 112 for emergency police assistance at 3:40 a.m. on the same day but soon hung up without revealing the reason of her call or her location after only saying "why?" in a low voice, according to police.
Police said they were unsuccessful when they tried to find the woman's location because her mobile phone was turned off immediately after the 112 call.
