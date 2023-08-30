S. Korea, China, Japan eye high-level talks to arrange trilateral summit within year: sources
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan have been in discussions over holding a high-level meeting in the near future to arrange a trilateral summit within the year, according to sources Wednesday.
The three countries' diplomatic authorities have been discussing a plan to hold a senior officials' meeting next month in South Korea, the current chair country of a tripartite consultative body, in order to resume their regular three-way summits within the year.
A Seoul foreign ministry official said on the condition of anonymity that South Korea was "coordinating with relevant nations" to resume discussions among the three countries' consultative body "with a goal to hold a trilateral summit within the year."
The three sides were reportedly envisioning that the senior officials' meeting would be led by deputy foreign minister-level officials.
Japan's Mainichi Shimbun also reported that the three sides were discussing holding a senior-level meeting in Seoul in late September.
Three-way summits among the regional neighbors, first held in December 2008, were suspended after the eighth gathering in December 2019 following a dispute between South Korea and Japan over forced labor compensation rulings and the pandemic.
Talks on the need to revive tripartite summit diplomacy have surfaced following a thawing of the frozen ties between Seoul and Japan since the launch of the current South Korean administration under President Yoon Suk Yeol in May of last year.
