Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hanmi Science 35,050 UP 250
YoulchonChem 32,000 UP 150
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 87,600 0
HDKSOE 123,000 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 90,100 DN 900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 246,000 DN 8,500
Kogas 25,100 UP 50
MS IND 21,250 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 96,300 UP 400
OCI Holdings 93,100 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,150 UP 1,200
KorZinc 545,000 UP 30,000
Hanssem 60,400 UP 3,000
F&F 104,100 UP 200
S-Oil 73,900 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 32,000 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 8,600 DN 260
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 1,800
LS 106,400 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 50 0 DN1900
GC Corp 117,000 UP 800
GS E&C 14,510 DN 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 606,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 127,800 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 UP 80
SKC 91,400 DN 200
GS Retail 23,800 DN 550
Ottogi 368,500 DN 500
KCC 217,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 86,500 UP 700
AmoreG 34,100 UP 1,050
HyundaiMtr 187,800 UP 1,100
Hanchem 168,100 DN 500
DWS 34,700 DN 100
LG Innotek 268,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 134,000 DN 600
ZINUS 26,300 DN 250
HMM 17,030 DN 470
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!