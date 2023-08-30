KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanmi Science 35,050 UP 250
YoulchonChem 32,000 UP 150
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 87,600 0
HDKSOE 123,000 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 90,100 DN 900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 246,000 DN 8,500
Kogas 25,100 UP 50
MS IND 21,250 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 96,300 UP 400
OCI Holdings 93,100 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,150 UP 1,200
KorZinc 545,000 UP 30,000
Hanssem 60,400 UP 3,000
F&F 104,100 UP 200
S-Oil 73,900 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 32,000 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 8,600 DN 260
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 1,800
LS 106,400 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 50 0 DN1900
GC Corp 117,000 UP 800
GS E&C 14,510 DN 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 606,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 127,800 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 UP 80
SKC 91,400 DN 200
GS Retail 23,800 DN 550
Ottogi 368,500 DN 500
KCC 217,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 86,500 UP 700
AmoreG 34,100 UP 1,050
HyundaiMtr 187,800 UP 1,100
Hanchem 168,100 DN 500
DWS 34,700 DN 100
LG Innotek 268,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 134,000 DN 600
ZINUS 26,300 DN 250
HMM 17,030 DN 470
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, China in talks to arrange summit next month
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House
-
Yoon meets with UAE official to discuss bilateral ties
-
Gov't likely to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday next week