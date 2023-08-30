SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hanmi Science 35,050 UP 250

YoulchonChem 32,000 UP 150

LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 87,600 0

HDKSOE 123,000 DN 400

HyundaiMipoDock 90,100 DN 900

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 246,000 DN 8,500

Kogas 25,100 UP 50

MS IND 21,250 UP 200

LS ELECTRIC 96,300 UP 400

OCI Holdings 93,100 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,150 UP 1,200

KorZinc 545,000 UP 30,000

Hanssem 60,400 UP 3,000

F&F 104,100 UP 200

S-Oil 73,900 DN 400

IS DONGSEO 32,000 UP 150

SamsungHvyInd 8,600 DN 260

SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 1,800

LS 106,400 0

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 50 0 DN1900

GC Corp 117,000 UP 800

GS E&C 14,510 DN 230

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 606,000 UP 10,000

KPIC 127,800 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 UP 80

SKC 91,400 DN 200

GS Retail 23,800 DN 550

Ottogi 368,500 DN 500

KCC 217,000 DN 1,500

SKBP 86,500 UP 700

AmoreG 34,100 UP 1,050

HyundaiMtr 187,800 UP 1,100

Hanchem 168,100 DN 500

DWS 34,700 DN 100

LG Innotek 268,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 134,000 DN 600

ZINUS 26,300 DN 250

HMM 17,030 DN 470

(MORE)