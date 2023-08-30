KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 DN 550
Kumyang 129,500 DN 4,100
Daesang 18,000 DN 280
SKNetworks 7,240 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 40
HITEJINRO 19,440 DN 170
CJ LOGISTICS 79,400 DN 1,200
DOOSAN 113,500 DN 600
DL 38,400 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,900 UP 60
KIA CORP. 80,400 UP 200
KEPCO 18,090 UP 30
SamsungSecu 37,450 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,450 UP 160
SKTelecom 48,300 UP 700
HyundaiElev 44,700 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 142,200 UP 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,825 DN 20
Hanon Systems 9,270 UP 20
SK 145,800 UP 1,200
ShinpoongPharm 17,850 UP 300
Handsome 18,840 UP 230
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp490 50 DN100
Asiana Airlines 11,120 DN 30
COWAY 42,950 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,100 DN 700
IBK 10,710 DN 90
DONGSUH 17,780 UP 30
SamsungEng 35,350 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 DN 600
PanOcean 4,475 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,030 DN 220
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,500 DN 1,400
KT 33,050 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18810 UP190
LOTTE TOUR 17,290 UP 580
LG Uplus 10,530 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 200
