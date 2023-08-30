KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,200 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 17,750 UP 390
Doosanfc 25,000 UP 400
LG Display 13,680 DN 10
Kangwonland 15,680 UP 20
NAVER 217,500 DN 500
Kakao 49,000 UP 400
NCsoft 255,000 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,700 DN 400
COSMAX 149,000 0
KIWOOM 102,700 UP 400
Hanwha Ocean 39,550 DN 700
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,450 DN 60
DWEC 4,645 0
KEPCO KPS 33,900 DN 150
LG H&H 469,500 UP 21,000
LGCHEM 576,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 72,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 35,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,000 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,700 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 100,100 UP 500
Celltrion 147,500 0
TKG Huchems 21,600 0
JB Financial Group 9,010 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,900 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,400 DN 200
KIH 51,900 DN 200
GS 38,250 DN 50
LIG Nex1 83,000 DN 200
Fila Holdings 37,550 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,405 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 133,200 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 11,590 UP 40
SK Innovation 180,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 34,800 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 DN 300
Hansae 19,480 UP 10
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, China in talks to arrange summit next month
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House
-
Yoon meets with UAE official to discuss bilateral ties
-
Gov't likely to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday next week