(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 3rd day on hope for Fed's rate hike pause

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares ended higher Wednesday, as investors speculate that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its tightening campaign. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.06 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,561.22. Trading volume was moderate at 356.81 million shares worth 7.64 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 461 to 395.

Institutions bought a net 178.42 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock selling valued at 200 billion won.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7 percent.

Seoul shares got a boost from the Wall Street rally that came on U.S. economic reports on consumer confidence and job openings, analysts said.

U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in August and job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021, raising hopes for a pause in rate hikes and that the Fed will begin to cut rates next year, they said.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged in September.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.5 percent to 67,100 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.7 percent to 119,400 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.6 percent to 187,800 won and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.2 percent at 553,000 won.

Among decliners, leading shipping firm HMM fell 2.7 percent to 17,030 won, Hybe, the K-pop company behind such groups as BTS and NewJeans, declined 2.2 percent to 245,500 won and the country's biggest discount store chain E-Mart Inc. shed 1.4 percent at 73,200 won.

The local currency closed at 1,323.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.8 basis point to 3.732 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds rose 0.4 basis point to 3.780 percent.

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

