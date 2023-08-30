Korea Zinc to raise 527.2 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:15 August 30, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 527.2 billion won(US$398.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1 million common shares at a price of 504,333 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
