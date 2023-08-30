Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Zinc to raise 527.2 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:15 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 527.2 billion won(US$398.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1 million common shares at a price of 504,333 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KOREA ZINC INC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!