Korea Zinc to raise 527.2 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 527.2 billion won(US$398.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1 million common shares at a price of 504,333 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)