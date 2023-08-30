S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 30, 2023
All News 16:36 August 30, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.515 3.526 -1.1
2-year TB 3.746 3.751 -0.5
3-year TB 3.732 3.740 -0.8
10-year TB 3.850 3.844 +0.6
2-year MSB 3.760 3.767 -0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.496 4.503 -0.7
91-day CD 3.690 3.690 0.0
(END)
