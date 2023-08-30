Gender ministry orders disciplinary measures for 95 parents for not paying child support
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday it ordered disciplinary measures for 95 parents who failed to pay child support expenses after divorcing their spouses.
The identities of four people were disclosed on the ministry website, while 57 others were banned from leaving the country and 34 people had their drivers' licenses suspended, a review committee under the ministry said.
The number of people under disciplinary measures has been increasing since the ministry began handing out sanctions in July 2021 to facilitate the repayment of the overdue expenses. While 27 people made it to the list in the second half of 2021, the number peaked in the first half of this year with 291 people disciplined for failing to make child support payments.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, China in talks to arrange summit next month
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
S. Korea's total births, fertility rate fall to record lows in 2022
-
Yoon meets with UAE official to discuss bilateral ties