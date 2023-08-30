Gender ministry orders disciplinary measures for 95 parents for not paying child support

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday it ordered disciplinary measures for 95 parents who failed to pay child support expenses after divorcing their spouses.

The identities of four people were disclosed on the ministry website, while 57 others were banned from leaving the country and 34 people had their drivers' licenses suspended, a review committee under the ministry said.

The number of people under disciplinary measures has been increasing since the ministry began handing out sanctions in July 2021 to facilitate the repayment of the overdue expenses. While 27 people made it to the list in the second half of 2021, the number peaked in the first half of this year with 291 people disciplined for failing to make child support payments.



A composite photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, of the website disclosing the list of parents accused of not paying child support by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

