1 S. Korean arrested by Gabon's military that seized power in coup

CAIRO, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- One South Korean working as a secretary for Gabon's first lady has been arrested by the military that seized power in a recent coup, sources said Wednesday.

The source told Yonhap News Agency that there are three other South Koreans working as presidential security guards and they remain in their lodge inside the security service.

Further details were not immediately available.

A total of 44 South Korean nationals are currently in the African country, including 33 that reside there. Eleven others are embassy officials and their family members, the South Korean Embassy in Gabon said.

Besides the secretary, all others remain safe and sound, according to the source.

