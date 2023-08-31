N. Korea in active negotiations with Russia for arms deal: NSC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- A group of Russian officials recently trip to North Korea, indicating a potential arms deal between the two countries, a National Security Council (NSC) official said Wednesday.

John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, said the trip may be followed by high-level discussions that could lead to the provision of North Korean weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

"We have new information, which we are able to share today, that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," the NSC spokesperson told a virtual press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Following these negotiations, high level discussions may continue in coming months. Now, among these potential deals, Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK, which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine," he added.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) presents Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) with a souvenir during their meeting at the headquarters of the North's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on July 27, 2023, in this photo captured from the North's official Korean Central Television on July 31. The Russian minister visited the North to attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary on July 27 of the signing of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

