Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fertility rate now at 0.7, population decline shows no end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon likely to reshuffle presidential office for general elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. of primary, middle school students to be halved in 12 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to review development plan for Saemangeum from scratch as stronghold of global tech war (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Mirage of P2E game jackpot; people end up with huge debt (Segye Times)
-- U.S.' next-generation nuclear reactors to be built with S. Korean technologies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fertility rate falls to record low of 0.7 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's anticommunist politics led by 'New Right' figures (Hankyoreh)
-- Copenhagen shifts focus to 'fun experiences' from old-style tour programs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Republic of civil complaints' with more than 12.38 million petitions per year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Population disaster with another record low fertility rate of 0.7 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea's fertility rate drops to record low of 0.7 again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea ends free COVID-19 testing (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea seeks to stabilize ties with China, Russia (Korea Times)
