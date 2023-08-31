(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 31)

A big picture is needed for Saemangeum project



Prime Minister Han Duk-soo on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to review the Saemangeum development plan. The decision has put the brakes on the practice of spending enormous amounts on expanding our land and promoting balanced development of the country for the first time in 32 years. We welcome the decision to reconsider the purpose of reclaiming the huge tidal flat in North Jeolla from the start.

But there are many things to consider. Above all, the government must revisit the planned construction of a new airport in the reclaimed land at the cost of 1 trillion won ($755.3 million). Once the airport is opened in 2029, a deficit is unavoidable, as clearly seen in the cases of two airports near the region. If the new airport is not built, the government can divert the money to extending the KTX bullet train from Iksan Station to Saemangeum.

Another question is whether to continue reclaiming the vast tidal flat. Land as large as one-fourth the size of Seoul was already reclaimed, but that much more should be reclaimed, according to the original plan. But the purpose of the reclaimed land is not decided. Thirty percent of the reclaimed land was designated for farming, but grains can hardly grow due to the salty soil. As nearly one half of the reclaimed land was designated as an industrial site, enough space has been already acquired for the purpose. However, continuing to reclaim the tidal flat without a clear purpose is a sheer waste of money.

The government also planned to create a freshwater lake there, but after it went rotten, seawater is being sucked in. But if the government scraps the freshwater plan, it can turn the area into an eco-and-tourism-friendly place filled with migratory birds.

After the government slashed 78 percent of the construction budget for Saemangeum followed by the prime minister's instruction to review the development, lawmakers representing the Democratic Party and local politicians started to attack the government. We understand such worries and discontent from local residents, too. But sustaining a local economy with a national budget for civil engineering is not desirable nor sustainable.

After the government designated Saemangeum as an industrial complex specializing in second batteries last month, several large companies promised to invest in the development. Building industrial infrastructure and creating jobs ultimately helps revive local economies. The prime minister, from the same province, demanded the Land Ministry draw up a big picture for Saemangeum development to revitalize the local economy. We expect a grand master plan from the government to turn the area into a land of hope.

