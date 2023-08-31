Industrial output down 0.7 pct in July

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell 0.7 percent in July from a month earlier amid an economic slowdown, data showed Thursday.

The decrease came after the output remained unchanged on-month in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell 3.2 percent over the period.

Facility investment also slipped 8.9 percent on-month in July, the data also showed.



This Aug. 1, 2023, file photo shows containers stacked at a port in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seou. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)