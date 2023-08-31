(LEAD) Industrial output, retail sales, facility investment lose ground in July
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment lost ground from a month earlier amid growing concerns of an economic slowdown, data showed Thursday.
The industrial output fell 0.7 percent in July from a month earlier after standing still in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries decreased 2 percent due to a slump in the electronic components sector, which fell 11.2 percent.
The decrease, however, was limited as the production of apparel advanced 28.5 percent over the period.
The service output added 0.4 percent in July on the back of the information and communication segment. The output from the retail and wholesale sector, however, slid 1.2 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell 3.2 percent over the period, led by weak demand for durable goods, including automobiles, which dropped 5.1 percent.
The demand for semidurable goods, including clothes, moved down 3.6 percent on-month in July, the data showed.
Facility investment slid 8.9 percent on-month in July, due mainly to the sluggish performance of the transportation equipment and machinery segments.
