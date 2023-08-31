Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 31, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0
Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/24 Rain 80
Daegu 28/22 Rain 60
Busan 29/25 Rain 90
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
Most Saved
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's total births, fertility rate fall to record lows in 2022
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Radiation levels of S. Korean seawater within safe range after Fukushima release: Seoul gov't