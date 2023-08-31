Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

August 31, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0

Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/24 Rain 80

Daegu 28/22 Rain 60

Busan 29/25 Rain 90

