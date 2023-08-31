Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday the government will designate Oct. 2 a temporary holiday to create a six-day extended break from Chuseok and help boost domestic tourism and the economy.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over a regular meeting on the economy and public livelihood issues, saying the government will also distribute 600,000 hotel discount coupons and waive expressway tolls during the holiday period.

This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, which means the temporary holiday will be a bridge to Oct. 3 National Foundation Day, another public holiday.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L) speaks during a regular meeting on the economy and public livelihood issues at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 31, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"We must vitalize domestic tourism and boost domestic demand," Yoon said during the meeting at the presidential office. "We will designate Oct. 2 a temporary holiday."

Yoon said the government will do its best to lower the prices of goods in high demand during Chuseok by at least 5 percent on-year so the people can enjoy a plentiful holiday, increase the supply of such goods by the largest volume yet, and provide 67 billion won (US$50.7 million) worth of discounts on agricultural, fishery and livestock goods to help stabilize their supply, demand and prices.

"We will push to increase flights and simplify arrival procedures so that an increase in the number of foreign tourists will lead to a vitalization of the domestic economy," he said. "Also, we will make payments more convenient through mobile payments and other means and boost the promotion of South Korean tourism overseas."

Yoon pledged to support the local fisheries industry in the wake of what he called "fake news" and "false instigation" about the potential harmful effects of radioactive water released from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant starting last week.

"We will respond actively to groundless myths and instigation and draw up an additional 80 billion won in reserve funds before the end of the year to promote the consumption of local seafood," he said.

Discounts of up to 60 percent will be offered on key fishery products while seafood purchases will be made cheaper and more convenient online and at traditional markets through the use of coupons, he added.

