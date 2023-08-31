Sept. 1



1923 -- A 7.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kanto region, leaving more than 100,000 people dead or missing. Following the Great Kanto earthquake, rumors emerged that ethnic Koreans in Japan had poisoned wells or planned a riot, and Japanese police killed thousands of Koreans.



1946 -- The Rodong Sinmun, which later became North Korea's official newspaper, is published for the first time.



1952 -- South Korea introduces compulsory military service.



1955 -- South Korea institutes an annual census.



1975 -- The National Assembly building is completed in Seoul's Yeouido after six years of construction.



1980 -- Chun Doo-hwan is inaugurated as president of South Korea.



1983 -- A Soviet fighter jet shoots down a Korean Air passenger plane over Sakhalin Island, killing all 269 people on board.



2000 -- The second round of inter-Korean ministerial talks ends with the two sides issuing a joint statement.



2012 -- Apple Inc. includes Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship smartphone on its patent infringement list, raising the stakes in the long, drawn-out infringement battle.



2014 -- North Korea fires one short-range missile into the East Sea from a site in its northwestern province of Chagang bordering China. The region is known to have an underground base for Scud missiles.



2018 -- The United States sanctions three shipping companies for allegedly engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum goods to North Korea.



2020 -- BTS becomes the first South Korean artist to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Dynamite."

