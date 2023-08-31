The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 August 31, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.58 3.57
2-M 3.63 3.63
3-M 3.69 3.69
6-M 3.82 3.82
12-M 3.90 3.90

