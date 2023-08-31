S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Gabon amid military coup
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday issued a special travel advisory for its nationals to leave Gabon over security concerns in the central African country following a recent military coup, the foreign ministry said.
The advisory calls for Korean citizens to cancel or postpone their trips to Gabon and to leave the country if they are already there, unless for urgent matters, according to the ministry.
A special advisory is issued by the government in cases of urgent security risks to travelers and can be maintained for up to 90 days.
The ministry said it will continue to keep a close watch on the situation in Gabon, and consider taking extra measures to the travel advisory if necessary.
