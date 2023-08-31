S. Korea to sell 4.5 tln won of Treasury bills in Sept.
All News 15:00 August 31, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4.5 trillion won (US$3.4 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to finance the government's fiscal spending, the financial ministry said Thursday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in three separate auctions next month, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
