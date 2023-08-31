Yoon to visit Indonesia, India for ASEAN, G20 summits

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Indonesia and India next week to attend regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20), his office said Thursday.

Yoon will visit Jakarta from Tuesday to Friday to attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and an East Asia Summit before also holding a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of an official bilateral visit to the country, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

From Jakarta, Yoon will head to New Delhi, India, on Sept. 8 and attend the G20 summit during a three-day stay.



This file photo shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attending a Group of 20 summit at the Apurva Kempinski in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

