S. Korea, Japan, China in talks to hold trilateral summit this year

All News 15:27 August 31, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and China are in talks to arrange a trilateral summit before the end of the year, a presidential official said Thursday.

South Korea is the current chair of the trilateral summit, which has not been held since 2019 due to historical disputes between South Korea and Japan, and the pandemic.

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

