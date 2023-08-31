S. Korea, Japan, China in talks to hold trilateral summit this year
All News 15:27 August 31, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and China are in talks to arrange a trilateral summit before the end of the year, a presidential official said Thursday.
South Korea is the current chair of the trilateral summit, which has not been held since 2019 due to historical disputes between South Korea and Japan, and the pandemic.
