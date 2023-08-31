LG H&H renames luxury beauty brand, to launch renewed products in China

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant LG H&H Co. said Thursday it has changed the name of its luxury beauty brand, The history of Whoo, and will launch the brand's renewed flagship product line in China this week.

The history of Whoo, now renamed The Whoo, renewed its key basic skincare line, Cheongidan, for the first time since the line was launched in 2010 to improve anti-aging functions.

The new Cheongidan products will be launched in China on Friday and will be available in South Korea in October.

LG H&H launched a five-day promotion event in Shanghai on Wednesday.

China was once the biggest purchaser of South Korean cosmetics products, but in recent years, their sales in China have decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the popularity of "nationalistic consumption" by Chinese consumers.



A photo provided by LG H&H Co. shows products of its renewed luxury beauty brand, Cheongidan, at a promotion event in Shanghai on Aug. 30, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

