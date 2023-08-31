SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HITEJINRO 19,410 DN 30

Yuhan 72,800 UP 200

SLCORP 35,800 UP 900

CJ LOGISTICS 78,900 DN 500

DOOSAN 117,600 UP 4,100

DL 38,200 DN 200

KCC 218,500 UP 1,500

SKBP 85,700 DN 800

Kumyang 129,000 DN 500

Daesang 17,930 DN 70

SKNetworks 7,210 DN 30

ORION Holdings 15,220 DN 30

Ottogi 368,000 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 81,700 DN 400

SamsungElec 66,900 DN 200

KPIC 128,700 UP 900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 DN 130

SKC 91,500 UP 100

GS Retail 23,650 DN 150

NHIS 10,300 DN 120

LS 107,100 UP 700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 80 0 DN700

GC Corp 115,700 DN 1,300

GS E&C 14,530 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 614,000 UP 8,000

DB HiTek 53,500 0

CJ 70,300 UP 2,900

LX INT 30,350 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 13,200 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 0

AmoreG 33,650 DN 450

HyundaiMtr 189,100 UP 1,300

Daewoong 14,250 UP 140

SamyangFood 194,400 UP 4,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,200 DN 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 299,000 DN 3,000

TaekwangInd 606,000 UP 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 DN 60

KAL 22,800 DN 250

LG Corp. 82,100 DN 500

(MORE)