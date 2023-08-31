KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 19,410 DN 30
Yuhan 72,800 UP 200
SLCORP 35,800 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 78,900 DN 500
DOOSAN 117,600 UP 4,100
DL 38,200 DN 200
KCC 218,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 85,700 DN 800
Kumyang 129,000 DN 500
Daesang 17,930 DN 70
SKNetworks 7,210 DN 30
ORION Holdings 15,220 DN 30
Ottogi 368,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 81,700 DN 400
SamsungElec 66,900 DN 200
KPIC 128,700 UP 900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 DN 130
SKC 91,500 UP 100
GS Retail 23,650 DN 150
NHIS 10,300 DN 120
LS 107,100 UP 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 80 0 DN700
GC Corp 115,700 DN 1,300
GS E&C 14,530 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 614,000 UP 8,000
DB HiTek 53,500 0
CJ 70,300 UP 2,900
LX INT 30,350 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 13,200 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 0
AmoreG 33,650 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 189,100 UP 1,300
Daewoong 14,250 UP 140
SamyangFood 194,400 UP 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,200 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 299,000 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 606,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 DN 60
KAL 22,800 DN 250
LG Corp. 82,100 DN 500
