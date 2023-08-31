KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 270,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,600 UP 2,600
HMM 16,660 DN 370
HYUNDAI WIA 57,600 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 124,800 UP 200
Mobis 231,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,200 DN 1,000
S-1 55,800 UP 300
ZINUS 26,400 UP 100
Hanchem 161,500 DN 6,600
DWS 34,850 UP 150
KEPCO 17,820 DN 270
SamsungSecu 37,350 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,310 DN 140
SKTelecom 48,050 DN 250
HyundaiElev 45,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 142,000 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,945 UP 120
Hanon Systems 9,110 DN 160
SK 144,500 DN 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 17,980 UP 130
Handsome 18,980 UP 140
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp487 00 DN350
Asiana Airlines 11,100 DN 20
COWAY 43,200 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,000 DN 100
IBK 10,760 UP 50
DONGSUH 17,910 UP 130
SamsungEng 34,000 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG C&T 104,700 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,460 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 0
CheilWorldwide 18,850 DN 180
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,400 DN 100
KT 33,000 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18880 UP70
LOTTE TOUR 17,130 DN 160
LG Uplus 10,450 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 0
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts military command drills in response to S. Korea-U.S. joint exercise
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military