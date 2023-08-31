KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,900 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 18,220 UP 470
Doosanfc 24,750 DN 250
LG Display 13,400 DN 280
Kangwonland 15,510 DN 170
NAVER 214,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 48,100 DN 900
NCsoft 251,500 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,650 DN 50
COSMAX 153,500 UP 4,500
KIWOOM 103,300 UP 600
Hanwha Ocean 38,350 DN 1,200
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,530 UP 80
DWEC 4,600 DN 45
KEPCO KPS 33,550 DN 350
LG H&H 464,500 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 583,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 66,200 DN 6,200
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,650 UP 1,650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,750 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 98,500 DN 1,600
Celltrion 143,900 DN 3,600
TKG Huchems 22,150 UP 550
JB Financial Group 9,710 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,300 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,400 DN 1,000
KIH 52,000 UP 100
GS 37,550 DN 700
LIG Nex1 84,800 UP 1,800
Fila Holdings 37,900 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,550 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 133,900 UP 700
FOOSUNG 11,700 UP 110
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 35,300 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 54,100 UP 1,500
Hansae 19,520 UP 40
(MORE)
