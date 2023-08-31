Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 August 31, 2023

Youngone Corp 53,700 UP 700
CSWIND 63,500 DN 2,700
GKL 16,170 DN 30
KOLON IND 50,800 DN 200
HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 12,510 UP 30
Meritz Financial 54,700 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 130
DGB Financial Group 7,500 UP 80
emart 73,800 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 600
PIAM 29,700 UP 300
HANJINKAL 44,450 UP 950
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 42,700 UP 600
HL MANDO 41,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 737,000 DN 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,800 UP 500
Netmarble 42,850 DN 900
KRAFTON 155,000 DN 1,800
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 0
ORION 121,800 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,450 UP 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,430 UP 30
BGF Retail 156,400 DN 2,600
SKCHEM 62,900 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,320 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 331,000 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 452,000 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 12,630 DN 30
SKBS 73,400 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,910 UP 220
KakaoBank 26,350 UP 500
HYBE 252,500 UP 7,000
SK ie technology 90,300 UP 1,100
DL E&C 31,000 UP 50
kakaopay 45,250 DN 450
K Car 12,060 UP 100
SKSQUARE 45,100 DN 550
(END)

