Festivals Calendar - September 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in September.
* Cheongju Craft Biennale
When: Sept. 1-Oct. 15
Where: Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province
The Cheongju Craft Biennale will be held at various places in the central city of Cheongju from Sept. 1-Oct. 15 under the theme of "The geography of objects: Living in the net of biophilia." Programs include exhibitions of crafts by some 90 artists from 18 countries around the world and academic symposiums. For more information, visit the website at (www.cheongjubiennale.or.kr).
* Muju Firefly Festival
When: Sept. 2-10
Where: Muju, North Jeolla Province.
Fireflies, known as "banditburi" in Korean, were ubiquitous in Korea several decades ago but disappeared from most of the nation during its industrialization. The insects are now considered a symbol of a clean environment. The 27th annual Firefly Festival in Muju offers a firsthand look at the environment through such activities as an exploration tour to see wild fireflies. Various modern and traditional art performances, including folk plays, will be offered, as well as a drone show, a fireworks display and a water gun fight.
For detailed information, visit the website at (www.firefly.or.kr).
* Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo
When: Sept. 22-Oct. 29
Where: Danghangpo Tourist Area in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province
Located in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, the Goseong area is where more than 1,900 fossilized footprints of dinosaurs were found on a six-km-long coastal rock bed believed to have formed approximately 100 million years ago during the early and middle Cretaceous periods. Along with the U.S. state of Colorado and the west coast of Argentina, the site is recognized as one of the world's three largest collections of dinosaur fossilized dinosaur footprints. For further information, visit the website at (http://dino-expo.com).
* Jeonju International Sori Festival
When: Sept. 15-24
Where: Jeonju City
"Sori" is a Korean word referring to archetypal human voices with which humans communicate with nature and the universe. It also refers to the combination of the human voice and instrumental sounds that form Korea's musical heritage. The annual Jeonju Sori festival blends Korea's musical heritage, including pansori performances developed in the ancient city of Jeonju, with the world. Music lovers will have an opportunity to experience the music of Korea and the world. More information is available at (www.sorifestival.com).
* Hamyang Wild Ginseng Festival
When: Sept. 7-12
Where: Sangrim Park in Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province
Hamyang is a major production base of wild ginseng at the foot of Mount Jiri and is particularly famous because the land is rich in germanium, a metalloid element. The festival's offerings include academic symposiums, exhibitions and a marathon. Visitors can also tour a wild ginseng plantation, and purchase herb and mud packs containing germanium.
For more information visit the website at (http://sansamfestival.hygn.go.kr).
* Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival
When: Sept. 22-24
Where: Peace Square of Olympic Park, Seoul
Hanseong is the old name of Seoul and the Hanseong Baekje Festival has been held in the eastern ward of Songpagu since 1994 to show the splendid legacies of Hanseong Baekje (18 B.C.-475 A.D.). Programs include a "Journey back to Baekje," experiencing Baekje and touring the Baekje village. Visitors will also see exhibitions of daily items used during the Baekje period and can participate in natural dyeing experiences or play traditional folk games. Market places selling linen, fancy goods, brassware and craftworks will also be open for visitors. For further information visit the website at (https://www.songpa.go.kr/hanseong).
* Hyoseok Cultural Festival
When: Sept. 8-17
Where: PyeongChang, Gangwon Province
Lee Hyo-seok (1907-42) was one of the most famous Korean novelists of the 20th century. The highland town of PyeongChang is famous as his birthplace and for the gorgeous buckwheat flowers that cover the land in autumn. The festival commemorating the novelist, the author of "Buckwheat Season," offers various programs amid the backdrop of the buckwheat village. Programs include performances of traditional folk plays, reenactments of traditional marketplaces, performances of traditional and modern music, and dance and writing contests. Visitors will also have a chance to taste local specialty dishes made from buckwheat flour.
For more information, go to (www.hyoseok.com).
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts military command drills in response to S. Korea-U.S. joint exercise
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military