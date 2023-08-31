Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison Thursday for killing his girlfriend in revenge after she reported him to police for dating violence.

The man, only identified by his surname Kim, was indicted for stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and killing her in the underground parking lot of a shopping mall in Seoul's southwestern ward of Geumcheon on May 26.

Kim fled the scene but was apprehended eight hours later with the woman's dead body found in the back seat of his rental car.

The suspect reportedly committed the murder about an hour after he was questioned by police, following a complaint filed by his girlfriend for his alleged dating violence.

The Seoul Southern District Court sentenced the man to life imprisonment Thursday, saying the suspect had premeditated the crime by searching the internet for information related to murder and waiting for the victim with a weapon.

The court denied the defendant's claim that he tried to bring the victim to a hospital, saying he neglected her in the back seat of the car even though she was alive for a significant amount of time, resulting in a painful death.

"The defendant needs to be isolated from society permanently, as the crime method was brutal, and there is a high risk of a second offense," the court said.



In this file photo, the suspect in a girlfriend murder case leaves the Seoul Geumcheon Police Station en route to attend a detention hearing on May 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)