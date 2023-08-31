S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 31, 2023
All News 16:41 August 31, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.500 3.515 -1.5
2-year TB 3.722 3.746 -2.4
3-year TB 3.711 3.732 -2.1
10-year TB 3.821 3.850 -2.9
2-year MSB 3.741 3.760 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.473 4.496 -2.3
91-day CD 3.690 3.690 0.0
(END)
