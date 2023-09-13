Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 11:55 September 13, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch but gave no further details, pending an analysis.

Pyongyang's latest saber-rattling came as its leader Kim Jong-un is on a trip to Russia this week to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The North last fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Aug. 30.

This file photo, taken Aug. 31, 2023, shows a news report on North Korea's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles the previous day being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo, taken Aug. 31, 2023, shows a news report on North Korea's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles the previous day being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#N Korea #missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!