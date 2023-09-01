U.S. committed to deterring N. Korean aggression: Pentagon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States is committed to deterring aggression by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, after Pyongyang said it has conducted a military exercise on occupying South Korea.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder called on North Korea to refrain from making provocative rhetoric.

"We would call on North Korea to refrain from any type of provocative rhetoric or behavior," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing.



Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug. 31, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

North Korea reported Thursday (Korea time) that a military command post drill involving the scenario of occupying South Korean territory was held earlier this week at a training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.

It said a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes against major command centers and airfields in South Korea also took place on Wednesday. Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles on the day.

"Our focus in working in the region is to work closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and our allies in the region to ensure peace and stability and security," the defense department spokesperson said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"Between the United States, the ROK, Japan and our other allies in the region, we will continue to be focused on deterrence, to deter aggression," he added. "We will continue to stay in close communication with one another to ensure the safety and security of our nations."

