Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't says growth is slow in 1st half and fast in 2nd half despite slowdown in economic activity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Chinese local governments facing default (Kookmin Daily)

-- Number of juvenile criminals surge 8,500 over past 5 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- Foreign companies eye S. Korea once again amid '16 bln-won' cost cutting effect (Seoul Shinmun)

-- No workers or offices... phantom coin companies (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un, Putin exchanged personal letters discussing arms trade (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biggest drug treatment hospital in greater Seoul closes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Economy gloomy in 2nd half with decrease in production, consumption, investment (Hankyoreh)

-- Real estate market in chaos; prices in greater Seoul reach highest point (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Coring invests 2 tln won in S. Korea amid investment drought (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fertility rate committee cannot prevent disappearance of country (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North practices striking, occupying South (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon to attend ASEAN, G-20 summits in Indonesia, India (Korea Herald)

-- UN closely watching signs of China deporting N. Korean defectors (Korea Times)

