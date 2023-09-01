Seoul's first public dog pool to open at Han River park
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's first public dog pool will open at a Han River park in eastern Seoul over the weekend for a monthlong trial operation, officials said Friday.
The dog pool will go into service Saturday at the Ttukseom Han River Park for a 23-day run, becoming the first such public facility after a related law was revised to allow the installation of riverside amusement facilities for pet dogs amid growing demand for animal welfare.
The pool will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day free of charge until Sept. 24.
No reservation is necessary, but only dogs officially registered and fully vaccinated against rabies will be admitted, while breeds categorized as aggressive or rutting dogs will not be allowed.
To prevent fights between dogs, small and medium-size dogs with a height of 40 centimeters or less, as measured from the highest point of a dog's back to the end of its paw, will be admitted on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with the other days reserved for bigger dogs.
The pool will also be equipped with parasols and chairs, shower and drier booths, a playground and other amenities, while expert trainers will be on duty to ensure safety and provide instructions on the use of the pool.
