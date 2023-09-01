Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 September 01, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 10

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 29/25 Rain 80

Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 20

Busan 28/24 Rain 60

(END)

