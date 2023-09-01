Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 September 01, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 10
Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 29/25 Rain 80
Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 20
Busan 28/24 Rain 60
(END)
