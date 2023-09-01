S. Korea's exports down for 11th month in Aug. on weak chip demand
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the 11th consecutive month in August due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors and petroleum products, but the country reported a trade surplus for the third straight month, the industry ministry said Friday.
Outbound shipments fell 8.4 percent on-year to US$51.87 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The decline came as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 21 percent on falling demand and a drop in chip prices. Those of petroleum products also tumbled 35 percent on-year.
Imports fell 22.8 percent on-year to $51 billion in August, as energy imports retreated 42 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.
Accordingly, the country logged a trade surplus of $870 million in August, the third straight gain.
In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months following the longest ever shortfall since 1997, which lasted from March 2022 through May 2023 as a result of high energy prices.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts military command drills in response to S. Korea-U.S. joint exercise
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory